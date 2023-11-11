Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,412 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $21,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2,861.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 146.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.97.

In other Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

