Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 25527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.
The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Kelly Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 46.15%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 26.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 66.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 48.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kelly Services Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
