Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kadant by 70.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 62.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.73, for a total value of $287,187.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,622.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.73, for a total value of $287,187.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 508 shares in the company, valued at $111,622.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Andrew Blanchard sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $99,453.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,170 shares of company stock worth $1,798,693 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KAI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kadant Trading Up 1.0 %

KAI opened at $248.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.19. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $171.02 and a one year high of $249.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.44.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.45. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $244.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

