Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $22,744,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 20.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,150 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 22.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $149,623.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,410 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $149,623.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,410 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,924 shares of company stock worth $1,089,486. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

NYSE JNPR opened at $27.15 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNPR

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.