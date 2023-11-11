JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lessened by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,092,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,863,000 after acquiring an additional 416,194 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $146.44 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.58 and a 200-day moving average of $144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $423.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

