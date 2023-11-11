Jonathan Bornstein Sells 24,809 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 24,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $80,381.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Bornstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, November 9th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 49,508 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $139,612.56.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 56,702 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $235,880.32.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 143,516 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $627,164.92.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPX opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $276.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.81% and a negative net margin of 736.16%. On average, analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

AMPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMPX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 34.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.