Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $4,609,399,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after buying an additional 4,747,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,287,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,351,000 after buying an additional 4,278,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

