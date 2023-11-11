Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 4.4% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,798 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,707,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,525,000 after buying an additional 748,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,609,399,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.94.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

