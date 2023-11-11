iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 501.7% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 52,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $78.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $96.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.06.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.