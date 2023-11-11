Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.66% of Investar worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the second quarter worth approximately $428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Investar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Investar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Investar by 84.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Investar by 79.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISTR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Investar from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Investar Trading Up 7.5 %

ISTR opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. Investar Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.96 million. Investar had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,155.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,307 shares of company stock worth $61,550. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

