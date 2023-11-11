International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 80.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International General Insurance by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,127 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of International General Insurance stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $514.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

International General Insurance Dividend Announcement

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International General Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

