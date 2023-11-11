Insider Buying: Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Director Purchases 4,950 Shares of Stock

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,613.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,611. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE FCPT opened at $21.87 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

FCPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,120.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 65.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 5,480.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

