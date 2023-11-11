IFP Advisors Inc Sells 862 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 96,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 19.8% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 57.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 267,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $17.01 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

