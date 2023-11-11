IFP Advisors Inc Sells 337 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after buying an additional 214,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average is $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.97%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

