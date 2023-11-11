IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,535 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Copart by 1,212.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of CPRT opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $46.03. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $48.93.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $997.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

View Our Latest Report on CPRT

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.