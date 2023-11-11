IFP Advisors Inc Sells 194 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $108.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

