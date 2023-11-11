IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 220.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,340.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,464.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1,417.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,531.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total value of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 201 shares of company stock valued at $268,124 and sold 1,151 shares valued at $1,698,305. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

