IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cencora were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Cencora by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Cencora Stock Up 0.6 %

COR opened at $197.57 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.10 and a fifty-two week high of $198.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.05 and a 200-day moving average of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

