IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 812 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AES were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 5,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AES news, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman acquired 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 81,989 shares of company stock worth $1,394,858 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AES. Barclays decreased their price objective on AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

