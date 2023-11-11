IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 237 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $93.32.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.34%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

