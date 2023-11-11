IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 176 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,609 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after buying an additional 3,252,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,476,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,900,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,722 shares of company stock worth $295,652 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.05.

PEG stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average is $61.39. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

