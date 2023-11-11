IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $128.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on PPG Industries

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.