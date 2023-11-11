IFP Advisors Inc Invests $80,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PALL stock opened at $89.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.30. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.81 and a fifty-two week high of $195.10.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.