IFP Advisors Inc Has $78,000 Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $31,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 16,700 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $2,046,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,371.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $2,046,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,371.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,601 shares of company stock valued at $37,675,176 over the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $128.26 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.74 and a 52 week high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.20 and its 200-day moving average is $106.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

