IFP Advisors Inc Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 75.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ON were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in ON by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ON by 32.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 75.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of ON by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON alerts:

ON Price Performance

ONON opened at $26.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.23. On Holding AG has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $37.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.09 million. ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ONON. TD Cowen decreased their target price on ON from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ON

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.