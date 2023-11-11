IFP Advisors Inc Has $73,000 Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,388,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,388,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total transaction of $2,857,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,042 shares in the company, valued at $32,588,641.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,503 shares of company stock worth $8,878,406 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

NYSE RS opened at $267.21 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $191.45 and a 52-week high of $295.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.00 and a 200-day moving average of $263.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

