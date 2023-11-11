IFP Advisors Inc Has $71,000 Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAUG. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10,939.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 642,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,813,000 after buying an additional 636,674 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $19,332,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at about $10,445,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $8,157,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2,134.8% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 176,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 168,286 shares in the last quarter.

FAUG stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

