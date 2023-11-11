IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 4,994.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at about $3,743,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 287,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,826,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $74.65 and a 1 year high of $125.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.0001 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

See Also

