IFP Advisors Inc Buys 140 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $284,269,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,798,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 803,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $150,673,000 after acquiring an additional 583,981 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $125,418,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Illumina from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.11.

Shares of ILMN opened at $98.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.29 and a 200 day moving average of $170.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

