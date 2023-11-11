IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 4,350.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck VietnamETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,379,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 41,718 shares during the period.

BATS:VNM opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $555.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56.

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

