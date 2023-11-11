IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,607 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.23% of IBEX worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of IBEX by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of IBEX by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. IBEX Limited has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $320.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.66.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $124.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.18 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IBEX Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

IBEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut IBEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

