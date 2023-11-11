Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huron Consulting Group
Huron Consulting Group Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group
In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,331 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,331 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $30,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,975. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,438,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Huron Consulting Group
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.