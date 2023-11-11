Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $104.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.04. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $113.31.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,331 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,331 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $30,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,975. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,438,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.