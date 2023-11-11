HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by William Blair in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.85.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $428.98 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $257.50 and a 52-week high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.16 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $466,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $18,840,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,201 shares of company stock worth $23,477,027 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

