H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of H&R Block worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of HRB opened at $44.98 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,028.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

