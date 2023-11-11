Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 595.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.97. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

