Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) PT Lowered to $9.50

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $10.50 to $9.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Hillman Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $398.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.35 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 55.2% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 48,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 17,177 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 34.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 22.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,087,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,874,000 after buying an additional 1,665,633 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 3.6% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 5,847,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,684,000 after buying an additional 201,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth $98,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

