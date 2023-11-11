Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 254.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HPE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

