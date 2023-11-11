Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of Helen of Troy worth $26,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HELE. StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of HELE opened at $98.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.24 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

