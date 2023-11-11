HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of HealthEquity worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in HealthEquity by 34.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,668 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,862,000 after acquiring an additional 204,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.23. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $76.62. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 459.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $3,512,754.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,991 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,744.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 5,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $365,903.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,065.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $3,512,754.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,744.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,144 shares of company stock worth $4,622,991. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

