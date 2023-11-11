Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Position Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,175 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Health Catalyst worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 103.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 193,591 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 9.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 842,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 49,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $25,595.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,942 shares in the company, valued at $663,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,412 shares of company stock worth $70,137 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of HCAT opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $15.87.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HCAT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

