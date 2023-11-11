Head to Head Comparison: ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) vs. Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ASMPT and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ASMPT alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASMPT N/A N/A N/A Kulicke and Soffa Industries 11.94% 12.34% 9.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of ASMPT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

ASMPT pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ASMPT pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. ASMPT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares ASMPT and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASMPT N/A N/A N/A $2.23 4.54 Kulicke and Soffa Industries $1.50 billion 1.69 $433.55 million $1.68 26.73

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than ASMPT. ASMPT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kulicke and Soffa Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ASMPT and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASMPT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 2 1 0 2.33

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus target price of $58.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.89%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than ASMPT.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats ASMPT on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASMPT

(Get Free Report)

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing. The Surface Mount Technology Solutions segment provides assembly line solutions; DEK printing systems; SIPLACE placement systems; and ASM smart factory tools and services. It also offers agency, logistics, marketing, and property investment services; develops, produces, markets, and sells execution systems software solutions; and trades in semiconductor and surface mount technology equipment. ASMPT Limited was formerly known as ASM Pacific Technology Limited and changed its name to ASMPT Limited in June 2022. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products. It also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.