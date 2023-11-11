Head to Head Analysis: MoneyHero (MNY) & The Competition

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) is one of 672 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MoneyHero to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MoneyHero and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyHero N/A $23.22 million -10.56 MoneyHero Competitors $1.26 billion $23.84 million 48.44

MoneyHero’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyHero. MoneyHero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MoneyHero has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyHero’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

13.5% of MoneyHero shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of MoneyHero shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MoneyHero and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyHero 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyHero Competitors 110 548 847 14 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 98.42%. Given MoneyHero’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyHero has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyHero and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyHero N/A -4.68% 0.51% MoneyHero Competitors -49.16% -64.39% -3.14%

Summary

MoneyHero rivals beat MoneyHero on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

