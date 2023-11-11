Head-To-Head Analysis: International Consolidated Companies (OTCMKTS:INCC) and BrightView (NYSE:BV)

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) and International Consolidated Companies (OTCMKTS:INCC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BrightView and International Consolidated Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightView 0 2 0 0 2.00 International Consolidated Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

BrightView presently has a consensus target price of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 6.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

94.7% of BrightView shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of International Consolidated Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of BrightView shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of International Consolidated Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BrightView and International Consolidated Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightView -0.31% 4.22% 1.54% International Consolidated Companies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrightView and International Consolidated Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightView $2.77 billion 0.24 $14.00 million ($0.09) -79.66 International Consolidated Companies N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) N/A

BrightView has higher revenue and earnings than International Consolidated Companies. BrightView is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Consolidated Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BrightView beats International Consolidated Companies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance. Its customers' properties include corporate and commercial properties, homeowners associations, public parks, hotels and resorts, airport authorities, municipalities, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses. This segment's customer base includes approximately 9,500 office parks and corporate campuses, 7,500 residential communities, and 550 educational institutions. The Development Services segment offers landscape architecture and development services for new facilities and redesign projects. Its services include project design and management services, landscape architecture and installation, irrigation installation, tree moving and installation, pool and water features, sports field, and other services. BrightView Holdings, Inc. also operates as official field consultant to various league baseball. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About International Consolidated Companies

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. develops and markets CBD products for the pet and animal markets. The company was formerly known as Sign Media Systems, Inc. and changed its name to International Consolidated Companies, Inc. in September 2007. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

