Head to Head Analysis: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) & Its Rivals

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) is one of 16 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Europacific Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Competitors 132 548 999 89 2.59

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus target price of $65.96, suggesting a potential upside of 8.52%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 12.25%. Given Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $18.25 billion $1.59 billion N/A Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Competitors $7.33 billion $466.15 million 23.70

This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Europacific Partners N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Competitors 7.96% 31.84% 8.43%

Risk and Volatility

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ rivals have a beta of 0.21, indicating that their average share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 13.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.5% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks. The company provides its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Monster Energy, Coca-Cola Energy, Relentless, nalu, URGE, BURN, Kuli, REIGN, POWERADE, Appletiser, Schweppes, FINLEY, mezzo mix, Royal Bliss, Lift, Vio SCHORLE, Coca-Cola Signature Mixers, NORDIC MIST, smartwater, Chaudfontaine, AQUARIUS, VILAS del Turbon, BONAQUA, Apollinaris, Krystal, Honest, Costa Coffee, Fuzetea, CHAQWA, NESTEA, Capri-Sun, Oasis, Minute Maid, MER, and Tropico brands. In addition, it engages in the bottling and other operations. The company was formerly known as Coca-Cola European Partners plc and changed its name to Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC in May 2021. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC was founded in 1904 and is based in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

