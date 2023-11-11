Head to Head Analysis: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) & Its Rivals

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) is one of 16 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
|Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Competitors
|132
|548
|999
|89
|2.59
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus target price of $65.96, suggesting a potential upside of 8.52%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 12.25%. Given Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
|$18.25 billion
|$1.59 billion
|N/A
|Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Competitors
|$7.33 billion
|$466.15 million
|23.70
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Competitors
|7.96%
|31.84%
|8.43%
Risk and Volatility
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ rivals have a beta of 0.21, indicating that their average share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 13.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
29.5% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks. The company provides its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Monster Energy, Coca-Cola Energy, Relentless, nalu, URGE, BURN, Kuli, REIGN, POWERADE, Appletiser, Schweppes, FINLEY, mezzo mix, Royal Bliss, Lift, Vio SCHORLE, Coca-Cola Signature Mixers, NORDIC MIST, smartwater, Chaudfontaine, AQUARIUS, VILAS del Turbon, BONAQUA, Apollinaris, Krystal, Honest, Costa Coffee, Fuzetea, CHAQWA, NESTEA, Capri-Sun, Oasis, Minute Maid, MER, and Tropico brands. In addition, it engages in the bottling and other operations. The company was formerly known as Coca-Cola European Partners plc and changed its name to Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC in May 2021. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC was founded in 1904 and is based in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
