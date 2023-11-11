Head-To-Head Analysis: Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) vs. Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG)

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alarm.com and Great Elm Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com $842.56 million 3.35 $56.34 million $1.27 44.56 Great Elm Group $8.66 million 6.63 $27.73 million N/A N/A

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Group.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Alarm.com has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alarm.com and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com 7.77% 10.70% 4.90% Great Elm Group -75.75% -52.47% -22.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Alarm.com and Great Elm Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com 0 1 3 1 3.00 Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alarm.com presently has a consensus target price of $65.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.74%. Given Alarm.com’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alarm.com is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Alarm.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Great Elm Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Alarm.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Great Elm Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alarm.com beats Great Elm Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts. The company also provides scenes, video analytics triggers, thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, energy usage monitoring, places feature, demand response programs, whole home water safety, and solar monitoring solutions, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning monitoring services. In addition, it offers commercial grade video, commercial video analytics, access control, enterprise dashboard and multi-site management, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, temperature monitoring, and daily safeguard solutions. Further, the company provides a permission-based online portal that provides account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; a unified interface that displays key operational and customer experience indicators, including technician performance, system reliability and customer engagement metrics; installation and support services; MobileTech Application and Remote Toolkit; video health reports; smart gateway; AI-powered enhancements to professional monitoring and false alarm reduction; Web services and business intelligence; sales, marketing, and training services; and home builder programs. Additionally, it offers electric utility grid and water management, indoor gunshot detection, and health and wellness and data-rich emergency response solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Tysons, Virginia.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

