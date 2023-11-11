Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.14% of Hagerty worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter worth $61,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter worth $3,594,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 356,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HGTY opened at $8.47 on Friday. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Hagerty had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $261.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

