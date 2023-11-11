Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GH. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised Guardant Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $69,253.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

