GS Investments Inc. Has $4.05 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GS Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,574 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.2% of GS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Finally, Mayport LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $483.35 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $442.17 and its 200-day moving average is $414.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.75, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.83.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

