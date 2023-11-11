Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.08. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.89 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $55,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $183,340 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

