GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.37

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 267593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.48 million, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.39.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 10.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 101.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

